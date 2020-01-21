|
|
James R. Oglesby 1934 - 2020
Rochester, IL—James R. Oglesby, 85, of Rochester, IL died at 11:15 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 11, 1934 in Springfield, IL to Dean C. and Edith (Frantz) Oglesby. He married Mary Ellen May on February 14, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; two daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Soltermann of Jacksonville, IL and Sara Oglesby of Rochester, IL; one son, Scott (Krista) Oglesby of Sherman, IL; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Christian, Elizabeth, Andrew, Sydney and Caleb; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Oglesby, both of Springfield, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Oglesby.
Jim had attended Elliott Avenue Baptist Church for 20 years where he was church treasurer. More recently, he was a member of Rochester Christian Church where he attended Sunday school, was a service greeter and usher, and was a part of the reading mentor program at McClernand Elementary School.
He was a United States Air Force veteran. Jim retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 40 years of service as a civil engineer.
Visitation: 3 – 5 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 5:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Brad Ferris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rochester Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020