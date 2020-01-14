|
Mr. James R. "Tugboat" Strainis 1944 - 2020
Atlanta, , GA—James R. "Tugboat" Strainis, formerly of Riverton, Illinois, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley F Strainis, Sr and Helen (Krebs) Strainis, and his brother Stanley Strainis Jr. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Dambacher) Strainis, his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ted Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, and his beloved granddaughter Eliza Walker; his brother Frank (Sue) Strainis of Mesa, AZ; his sister-in-law Carol (Stanley) Strainis of Hayward, WI; and his many nieces and nephews.
Though he passed peacefully, he was not known as a quiet man. He came into the world, not knowing he shared the nursery at St. John's Hospital with his future wife. He earned his unique nickname as a child for his athletic prowess ("…that kid moves like a tugboat!"). He owned a bar (formerly the East End Tavern in Riverton, Illinois) and was otherwise, "driven," in his professional life – he owned a livery service (Classic Limousine). Tugboat never met a stranger, never turned down a stiff drink or a good cigar, and never missed an opportunity for adventure. He loved snowmobiles, ATVs, firearms and taking his (sometimes unwilling) family to the, "best place," he had found.
Upon retirement, Tugboat enjoyed spending time at his home and on the golf course in Sun City, Arizona where he leaves behind many close friends. Although he worked hard throughout his life, Tugboat took on one final assignment, as chauffeur, waffle-chef and very best grandpa to Eliza.
A, "tugboat," is defined as a vessel that maneuvers other vessels by pushing or pulling them; Tugboat was the same as a person. He was a large force that could move anyone into a laugh. He loved jokes, most of which we could not repeat in this writing. To say he was ornery would be an absolute understatement. To all his many family and friends, the world will be a quieter place without his booming laughter.
Celebrations of Life honoring Tugboat's life are being planned for family and friends in Illinois and Arizona this Spring.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020