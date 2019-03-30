James Richard "Dick" Doherty 1922 - 2019

Springfield, IL—James Richard "Dick" Doherty, 96, of Springfield, died at 11:26 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Regency Care.

Dick was born on September 14, 1922 in Donnellson, IA, the son of James W. and Vera Price Doherty. He married Helen (Budde) Doherty in July 1943; she preceded him in death in November 1988. He later married Doris (Bostoch) Doherty in August 1989; she preceded him in death in March 2008.

Dick graduated from Donnellson High School and Iowa Wesleyan College, where he was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, 1942 – 1946, serving on the U.S.S. Indra. He was proud to have the opportunity to go on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Dick was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the VFW and Donnellson American Legion Post 474 for 73 years, being the last WWII member of the post. He served as President of the Lions Club, Secretary of the Lee County Fair in Iowa, and was also a Scout Master. Throughout Dick's life, he took the time to volunteer for many organizations to help others. He enjoyed dancing to big band music, collecting model cars, and birds. He was a fan of many sports and was a talented athlete in basketball and baseball and was known as "Dead Eye Dick." Dick always wanted to make others happy. He had business cards in his wallet offering Free Hugs to everyone. His favorite saying was "Be good, Do good."

Dick was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Hawkins and Mary Ivins; and brother, Jack Doherty.

He is survived by his son, John (Nancy) Doherty of Creedmoor, NC; daughters, Jan Krehbiel and Sarah (Pat) Regan, both of Springfield; six grandchildren, Tom (Julie) Krehbiel and Terri Krehbiel, both of Springfield, John Paul Doherty and Chad (Cynthia) Doherty, both of North Carolina, and Kainan (Angie) Rinaberger and Zach (Alison) Rinaberger, both of Springfield; nine great-grandchildren, Nichole, Chad, Scott, Matthew, Ellie, Chloe, Kai, Daxton, and Tyler; three great-great-grandchildren, Camden, Bentley, and Evelyn; and sister, Patty (Paul) Johnson of Fort Collins, CO.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Private family burial with military honors will be held at a later date in Donnellson, IA.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 474, c/o Gary Haeffner, 704 Dewey, Donnellson, IA 52625.

The family of James R. "Dick" Doherty is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019