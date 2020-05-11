Home

James Robert "jr" Gatschenberger

James Robert "jr" Gatschenberger Obituary
James "JR" Robert Gatschenberger 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James "JR" Robert Gatschenberger, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born January 3, 1954, in Springfield, the son of Robert and Muriel "Perky" (Shaw) Gatschenberger and they preceded him in death. He married Sudi Blood on December 28, 2000 and she survives.
Also surviving are two step-daughters, Stacy Suzanne Goldman and Shannon Reed (John Lochbaum), both of Sycamore; one step-son, Tyler Nelson (Jessica) Blood of Chatham; six grandchildren; three sisters, Jackie (Mark) Meyers of Chatham, Patty Greenleaf of Pawnee and Susan (Ken) Hanson of Springfield; and two brothers, Richard (Anna) Gatschenberger of Sherman and Tom (Janet) Gatschenberger of Springfield.
JR lived in the Springfield area for most of his life. He was privately employed for many years as an active landlord and remodeled many homes in the Springfield and surrounding areas.
Cremation will be accorded by Staab Funeral Homes. No services will be held per JR's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020
