James Robert Smith Iii
1983 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Robert Smith III, 36, departed his life on July 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born September 11, 1983 the son of James Robert Smith, Jr and Cheryl Lynn (Reeves) Smith.
Viewing Services are Friday July 10, 2020; 3:00pm-5:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment is Private. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
