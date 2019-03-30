James S. Tripp 1951 - 2019

Chatham, IL—James Stimson Tripp, 67, of Chatham, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home.

James was born on April 28, 1951 in Watertown, NY, the son of Henry and Betsy Cady Tripp. He married Michele Kovach on August 23, 1975 in Herrin, IL.

James proudly served in the United States Navy as a Commander for more than 20 years. He earned his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College and his master's degree in Business from Old Dominion. For many years, James was employed as a Health Care Consultant with VHA-Mid-America.

He was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham and throughout his life enjoyed helping with various ministries at church, and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach.

In his earlier years, James was a wrestler, played football, and was on his college's rowing team. He enjoyed white water rafting, camping, and working outside. He was very athletic and was a man of strong discipline when it came to daily exercise. When he wasn't working, he could be found at a local high school football game or gardening alongside his wife. He always enjoyed relaxing on Sunday after church by watching football games. He was always up for an adventure, which included sky diving on his fiftieth birthday, rafting the Colorado River, hiking out of the Grand Canyon or going on an extreme fishing trip to Alaska.

James was a devoted man of faith, strength and integrity. He was a family man and his greatest accomplishments were his children; and he always put his wife and children first.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.

He is survived by his wife, Michele of Chatham; four children, Michael (wife, Sally) Tripp of San Diego, CA, Garret (wife, Erica) Tripp of Raleigh, NC, Justine (husband, Aaron) Leshikar of Greenville, NC, and Reva (husband, Aaron) Warnsman of Marion, IL; nine grandchildren, Olivia Tripp, Layla Warnsman, Charlotte Leshikar, Michael Tripp, Cora Leshikar, Nolan Warnsman, and Celine, James, and Marshall Leshikar; four siblings, Jeanne (husband, Jim) Kring, Karen Kuder, Terry (wife, Janet) Tripp, and Tim (wife, Debbie) Tripp; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 East Spruce St., Chatham. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Nolan, celebrant.

Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Department of Neurology, for Primary Progressive Aphasia research, via https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org or St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.

The family of James S. Tripp is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019