James "Jim" Stevens
James "Jim" Stevens 1954 - 2020
Sherman, IL—James "Jim" Stevens, 65, of Sherman, died at 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence.
Jim was born on December 12, 1954 in Springfield, the son of James and Joyce Stevens and was husband to Debbie Fenski Stevens for 45 years.
Jim was a graduate of Williamsville High School. He had a lifetime of careers, which consisted of meat processing, truck driving, and self-employed construction. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, spending time with his family, and was an avid sports fan, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini Basketball. But mostly, Jim was a master on the water. He won numerous bass tournaments, which included winning two Ranger Bass boats.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Stevens and two brothers, Martin "Marty" Stevens and William "Bill" Stevens, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Stevens of Sherman; one son, Joe (Kim) Stevens of Springfield; two daughters, Tracy (Ray) Silveri of Sherman, and Jamie (Kyle) Stevens, of Seabrook, Texas; father, James "Jim" H. Stevens of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Addy, Brayden, Tootie, Makaio, Brooklynn, and Kaiulani; two siblings, Teresa (Les) Straub of Riverton and Gail (Nick) Lemmo of Indianapolis, IN; several aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and fishing buddies, Craig Drone and Derold Manker.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
