Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake Providence M.B. Church
5891 Nolensville Pike
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Lake Providence M.B. Church
5891 Nolensville Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lockhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sumner Lockhart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Sumner Lockhart Obituary
James Sumner Lockhart 1935 - 2019
Franklin , TN—James Sumner Lockhart of Franklin, Tn. age 83, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born November 22, 1935, in Springfield, Illinois to Cozetta Flake Lockhart and Charles S. Lockhart. He was employed for many years by Illinois Bell. He is survived by wife, DarleneA. Lockhart; children Jacqueline Lockhart, Milwaukee, WI; James C. Lockhart,Tacoma, WA; Robin Lockhart Ceesay,Murfreesboro, TN; Freida Williams, Springfield, IL; Teresa Ashmore, GrandRapids, MI; George W. Ashmore, III, Franklin, TN; Darryl A. (Michelle) Ashmore,Boynton Beach, FL; his loving aunt and uncle Thelma Dammons and QuentinLockhart; 14 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, 3:00 pm-4:00p.m. with funeral service to follow at Lake Providence Baptist Church 5891 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tn. 37211. Terrell Broady Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 615-244-4755
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now