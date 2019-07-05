|
|
James Sumner Lockhart 1935 - 2019
Franklin , TN—James Sumner Lockhart of Franklin, Tn. age 83, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born November 22, 1935, in Springfield, Illinois to Cozetta Flake Lockhart and Charles S. Lockhart. He was employed for many years by Illinois Bell. He is survived by wife, DarleneA. Lockhart; children Jacqueline Lockhart, Milwaukee, WI; James C. Lockhart,Tacoma, WA; Robin Lockhart Ceesay,Murfreesboro, TN; Freida Williams, Springfield, IL; Teresa Ashmore, GrandRapids, MI; George W. Ashmore, III, Franklin, TN; Darryl A. (Michelle) Ashmore,Boynton Beach, FL; his loving aunt and uncle Thelma Dammons and QuentinLockhart; 14 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, 3:00 pm-4:00p.m. with funeral service to follow at Lake Providence Baptist Church 5891 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tn. 37211. Terrell Broady Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 615-244-4755
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019