James Thomas "Jim" Stribling
1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James "Jim" Thomas Stribling died peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Estates Senior Living & Spa in Springfield, Illinois.
Jim was born December 19, 1929, to Eleanor (Purvines) and James Thomas Stribling in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Ashland High School and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia. He married Eleanor Frey on July 31, 1953, in Springfield, Illinois.
Jim is survived by his son, James Thomas (Tom) Stribling, and daughter, Sally (Doug) Durako; his grandchildren, Lane Stribling, Molly (Ed) Kowynia, and Nathan (Jenna) Durako; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Vivien Kowynia, and Cooper and Finn Durako.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his brother, Lloyd Epler (L.E.) Stribling; and his sister, Nancy Falls.
He lived for almost 90 years in the house where he was born and was active on the farm until the last year of his life. He spent the last 9 months at The Estates Senior Living & Spa where he had outstanding care.
Jim was always willing to contribute his time to strengthen the local community. He served on the Ashland School Board. He was a proud, independent farmer who took great care of the land he farmed and the people he loved.
Private burial services will be held in Ashland, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department or to Prairie Heart Foundation in Springfield. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancodycom.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel - Ashland
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

4 entries
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Jim was a great friend and always went out of his way to stop and talk. He will be truly missed by many.
Sam and Jan Hardwick
Friend
November 12, 2020
Tom, Sally, and Grandchildren sorry to hear of Jim's passing, you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeanie White
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are sorry for the loss of your father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jim was a caring member of the community, a tremendous school board member and a friend. It is good he could be active until shortly before his passing. Our prayers go out to his family on this sad occasion.
Donald Parsons
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Jim was a strong supporter of the community and agricultural education. We would all be better people if we could live our lives like he lived his.
Ron and Debra Aggertt
Friend
