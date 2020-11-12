James "Jim" Thomas Stribling 1929 - 2020Springfield, IL—James "Jim" Thomas Stribling died peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Estates Senior Living & Spa in Springfield, Illinois.Jim was born December 19, 1929, to Eleanor (Purvines) and James Thomas Stribling in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Ashland High School and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia. He married Eleanor Frey on July 31, 1953, in Springfield, Illinois.Jim is survived by his son, James Thomas (Tom) Stribling, and daughter, Sally (Doug) Durako; his grandchildren, Lane Stribling, Molly (Ed) Kowynia, and Nathan (Jenna) Durako; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Vivien Kowynia, and Cooper and Finn Durako.He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his brother, Lloyd Epler (L.E.) Stribling; and his sister, Nancy Falls.He lived for almost 90 years in the house where he was born and was active on the farm until the last year of his life. He spent the last 9 months at The Estates Senior Living & Spa where he had outstanding care.Jim was always willing to contribute his time to strengthen the local community. He served on the Ashland School Board. He was a proud, independent farmer who took great care of the land he farmed and the people he loved.Private burial services will be held in Ashland, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department or to Prairie Heart Foundation in Springfield. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancodycom.