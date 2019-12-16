|
James Thornton Burton, M.D. 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James Thornton Burton, M.D., 92, of Springfield, died at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home.
James was born August 19, 1927, in Springfield, the son of Dion Gessmor and Helen Thornton Burton. He married Lois Marie Fischer on August 4, 1951 at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.
James graduated from Springfield High School in 1945 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. After returning home, he received his degree from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine. James was employed in private practice for 48 years and did consulting with Department of Health Care Family Services, Lincoln Developmental Center and Jacksonville Developmental Center. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Past Vice-Commodore at Island Bay Yacht Club, Springfield Recreation Council, Cemetery Board, Illinois Podiatry Society, and American Podiatry Medical Society. James enjoyed sailing, golf, tennis, platform tennis, and was a VW owner for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Gregory Burton; and brother, Thomas Dion Burton.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Marie Burton; sons, James Richard (wife, Kathryn) Burton of Highland Park, IL and Timothy David Burton of Momence, IL; grandson, Tyler James Burton; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Fancy Creek Cemetery in Williamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepard Manor, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954.
The family of James Thornton Burton, M.D. is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019