James "Jim" W. Butler 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James "Jim" W. Butler, 84, of Springfield, died at 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Jim was born June 9, 1935, in Jacksonville, the son of James Russell and Juanita Ruth Myers Butler. He married Nancy J. Baxley in June of 1990 at First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Jim graduated from Lanphier High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a retired Sergeant for the Illinois State Police and was previously certified as an airline mechanic, but always wanted to be a pilot. Jim was president of the Sangamon County Rifle Association, a member of the Lincoln Gun Club, and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was passionate about gun rights and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy (Baxley) Butler of Springfield; siblings, Betty Richardson of Springfield, Donald Butler of Eugene, OR, and Louise (husband, Ken) Klaviter of Balch Springs, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020