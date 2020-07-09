James W. Eyer, Sr. 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James W. Eyer, Sr., 81, long-time resident of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Angels Senior Living at New Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
James was born on January 30, 1939, in Carlinville, IL, the son of John and Emma (Clark) Eyer. He married Janice Eyer in 1960, in Carlinville; she preceded him in death.
James studied at Palmyra High School. He went on to work for the State of Illinois. James was an avid collector of many things and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Eyer.
He is survived by his sons, Jere (Ally) Eyer of Rockford, James W. (companion, Mary Beth Holmes) Eyer, Jr. of Tampa, FL, and John (Heather) Eyer of Taylorville; daughter, Julie Eyer of Springfield; granddaughter, Emma Eyer; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided in Florida.
Graveside Ceremony: 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1735 S. Camp Butler Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Dave Fox officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.