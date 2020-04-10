|
James W. Felts 1949 - 2020
Springfield , IL—James W. Felts, 71, of Springfield, died at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospice.
Jim was born on February 7, 1949 in Springfield, the son of Earl Edward and Hazel Irene (Bryant) Felts. He married Dianne Quirin on June 23, 1986 in Chicago.
Jim was a member of the last graduating class at Feitshans High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jim was hard working and passionate about each job he held. His career included working a carrier route as a paperboy, AB Dick, Allis Chalmers, National Food Store for 17 years and then retiring after 20+ years from Bunn-O-Matic Corporation. He enjoyed watching old western movies, NASCAR naps, and strolling through the grocery store aisles. He leaves behind a love for classic rock and classic cars shared with his girls.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Jack Felts; nephew, Matt Felts; and favorite aunts, Ruth Stewart and Verbal Catherwood.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Felts of Springfield; two daughters, Rebecca Felts of Chicago and Kathryn "Katie" Felts of St. Louis; his mother, Hazel Irene Felts of Springfield; brother, Jerry (wife, Rhonda) Felts of Springfield; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Private family ceremonies will be held.
In lieu of memorial contributions, the family has asked that you complete a random act of kindness in honor of Jim.
The family of James W. Felts is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020