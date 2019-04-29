|
James Walter Millburg 1925 - 2019
Litchfield, IL—James Walter Millburg, 93, of Litchfield, formerly of Raymond, IL, passed away on Sun., April 28, 2019, at 8:20 a.m. in Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Litchfield. He
was born on Sept. 2, 1925, in rural Harvel, IL, a son of Walter and Agnes (Todt) Millburg.
Mr. Millburg was a veteran of the U.S. Army. James was a member of Raymond Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, both in Raymond. In his
leisure time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and following them at their sporting events. He also enjoyed dancing and gardening. He was a lifelong farmer.
He married Patricia Marie Hagerdorn on May 30, 1945, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Litchfield. She preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2017.
He is survived by 2 sons, Jim (Sharon) Millburg of Chatham
Tim (Shari) Millburg of Harvel; 3 grandchildren, Ashley (Anthony) Walch of Raymond, Matthew Millburg (Abby Burrows) of Raymond and Amber Millburg (Andy Gardner) of Jerseryville; 3 great-grandchildren, Braden Myers, Ayden and Amelya Walch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 3 brothers, Clarence Millburg, Cecil Millburg and an infant brother, Earl Millburg; an infant sister, Rose Millburg.
Funeral Mass will be said Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raymond Catholic Church in Raymond. Very Rev. Albert Allen, V.F. will preside. Burial will be in St. Raymond's
Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church.
The family suggests memorials to PAWS Care of Montgomery County or Adopt-A-Pet Shelter in Benld. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.plummerfuneralservices.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019