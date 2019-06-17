Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
James Kerr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wesley "Butch" Kerr


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Wesley "Butch" Kerr Obituary
James "Butch" Wesley Kerr 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James "Butch" Wesley Kerr, Sr. 76, departed this life on June 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born September 17, 1942 in Clarksville, MO. He's the son of Ned and Melinda Kerr. He was married to Lorraine Tagoe on July 6, 1963.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Rev. Robert Freeman Eulogist & Pastor T.Ray McJunkins Officiant.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am and Services will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Honors @ 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now