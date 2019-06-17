|
|
James "Butch" Wesley Kerr 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James "Butch" Wesley Kerr, Sr. 76, departed this life on June 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born September 17, 1942 in Clarksville, MO. He's the son of Ned and Melinda Kerr. He was married to Lorraine Tagoe on July 6, 1963.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Rev. Robert Freeman Eulogist & Pastor T.Ray McJunkins Officiant.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am and Services will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Honors @ 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 18 to June 19, 2019