Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church,
1612 E Capitol Ave.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1612 E Capitol Ave
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Fuller-Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson Obituary
Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson, 63, departed this life Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 8, 1955 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Linnie Freeman and Jake Fuller.
She married Milton Eugene Johnson July 10, 1982. Mrs. Jan E. Fuller-Johnson worked for the state of Illinois for 29 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a Civil Rights Officer and for the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Funeral Services will be Sunday March 17, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1612 E Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Jacson L. Moody, Jr. officiating. Visitation: 3:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Service: 4:00 p.m. Interment is private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now