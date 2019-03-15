|
Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Jan Elizabeth Fuller-Johnson, 63, departed this life Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 8, 1955 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Linnie Freeman and Jake Fuller.
She married Milton Eugene Johnson July 10, 1982. Mrs. Jan E. Fuller-Johnson worked for the state of Illinois for 29 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a Civil Rights Officer and for the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Funeral Services will be Sunday March 17, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1612 E Capitol Ave., Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor Jacson L. Moody, Jr. officiating. Visitation: 3:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Service: 4:00 p.m. Interment is private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019