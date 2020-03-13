|
Jan Kendall Haines 1942 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Jan Kendall Haines, 78, passed away on Thursday March 12th at home in Springfield. Jan was born February 24th, 1942 the son of Laverne and Lenore Wilson Haines. He married Evelyn Vangeison in November of 1961 and they had three daughters.
He was raised on a farm outside of Bulpitt, IL, where he graduated from South Fork High School. He went on to work as a parts manager and a sales associate for Caterpillar Machinery.
Jan is lovingly remembered by his spouse of 25 years, Donna Kay Holmes; three daughters, Gayla (Donald) Matejowsky, Dayna Taylor and Annette Flood; 6 grandchildren, Lilian Flood, Kaitlyn Taylor, Kiara (Taylor) Lawson, Kolton Taylor and Jordan and Corey Matejowsky; 4 great grandchildren, Elliot and Zander Lawson, and Jackson and Aurora Matejowsky; as well as Aunt Fern Haines.
Jan loved spending time with family, friends, and especially the little ones. He enjoyed rooting for his Green Bay Packers, the Illini, Purdue, and the L.A. Dodgers. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he enjoyed serving and greeting people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of St. Joseph Church in Springfield or St. Kateri Catholic Church in Ridgway, IL.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Springfield IL on Sunday March 15 from 3:00PM till 6:00PM. The funeral mass will be held on Monday March 16 at 1:00PM at the Church.
Father Manuel Cuizon will be officiating and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020