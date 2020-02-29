The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Anderson


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Anderson Obituary
Jane Ann Anderson 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jane Ann Anderson, 86, of Springfield, died at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Jane was born July 8, 1933, in Peoria, the daughter of Sylvester J. and Sarah Higgins Cerre. She married Guy Martin Anderson on October 6, 1956, in Peoria; he preceded her in death on January 20, 2006.
Jane attended Bradley University. She was a homemaker and worked for the family business, G.M. Anderson & Associates. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching Fox News, and traveling.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (wife, Jennifer) Anderson and Julie MacDonna, both of Chatham; grandchildren, Kellie Rush of Freeburg, Katelyn (husband, Colt) McLeod of Decatur, Jennifer Anderson of St. Louis, MO, and Amy Anderson of Springfield; great-grandson, Brody McLeod and one great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now