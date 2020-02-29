|
|
Jane Ann Anderson 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jane Ann Anderson, 86, of Springfield, died at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Jane was born July 8, 1933, in Peoria, the daughter of Sylvester J. and Sarah Higgins Cerre. She married Guy Martin Anderson on October 6, 1956, in Peoria; he preceded her in death on January 20, 2006.
Jane attended Bradley University. She was a homemaker and worked for the family business, G.M. Anderson & Associates. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching Fox News, and traveling.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (wife, Jennifer) Anderson and Julie MacDonna, both of Chatham; grandchildren, Kellie Rush of Freeburg, Katelyn (husband, Colt) McLeod of Decatur, Jennifer Anderson of St. Louis, MO, and Amy Anderson of Springfield; great-grandson, Brody McLeod and one great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020