Jane Byram 1952 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Jane Byram, 66, of Chatham, died at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Illinois Chapter, 954 W. Washington Blvd, Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60607 or , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019