1/1
Jane Ellen Seelbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Ellen Seelbach 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jane Ellen Seelbach, 63, of Springfield, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Jane is survived by her mother, Alice; siblings, Lorraine (Bill) Smith, Sarah, Aaron, and Evan (Melissa); niece, Meara; nephews, Christopher (Genni) Peters, Eric (Tina) Peters, and Jack Tadla; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower School, 900 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or Springfield Art Association, 700 North 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved