Jane Ellen Seelbach 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jane Ellen Seelbach, 63, of Springfield, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Jane is survived by her mother, Alice; siblings, Lorraine (Bill) Smith, Sarah, Aaron, and Evan (Melissa); niece, Meara; nephews, Christopher (Genni) Peters, Eric (Tina) Peters, and Jack Tadla; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower School, 900 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or Springfield Art Association, 700 North 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.