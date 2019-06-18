Home

Jane Gregg Wagy


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Gregg Wagy Obituary
Jane Gregg Wagy 1916 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jane Gregg Wagy, 103 of Springfield, died at 7:45 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 6, 1916 in Broughton, Illinois to James and Lela (Brown) Gregg. She married Eugene G. Wagy on April 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1999.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda Maurer of Safety Harbor, FL; two sons, James (Susan) Wagy of St. Louis, MO and Richard Wagy of Taylorville; seven grandchildren, Paul, Cheryl, Sarah, Rachel, Melissa, Lauren and Nicole; twelve great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed butterflies.
Graveside Service: 1 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Kent Lolling officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019
