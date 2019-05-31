|
Jane M. Thornton 1921 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Jane M. Thornton, 97, of Chatham, died at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Healthcare.
Jane was born September 17, 1921 in Clinton, the daughter of Chester and Gayle Weaver Mecum. Jane met Thomas "Tom" Thornton at Chanute Air Force Base after Tom returned from service as a navigator with the Army Air Corps during WWII. After Jane graduated from nursing school, they eloped and were married on February 28, 1945 in Avon Park, FL. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2008.
Jane graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1939 and went on to graduate from the University of Illinois Nurse's Training Program. While raising her children, she worked as a Registered Nurse for private parties providing comfort care. She then worked for Springfield Clinic as an office nurse in the vascular surgery department from 1960 until her retirement. She was a member of Chatham United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and reading and was a talented seamstress. Jane loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother and all the good things that come with those roles.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mildred Hathaway; and two brothers, Chester Mecum, Jr. and Maurice "Doc" Mecum.
She is survived by her two daughters, Anne Jane "Candy" Thornton of Springfield and Sue Hoecker (Tom) of Paradise Valley, AZ; four grandchildren, Susan Amanda Stout Jensen (John) of Chesterfield, MO, Laura Miriam Stout Kommers (Ryan) of Wheaton, Elizabeth Thornton Hoecker-Martinez (Martin) of Redlands, CA, and Ellen Thornton Hoecker (Jonathan Lowsley) of Phoenix, AZ; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Thomas Hollinrake, Mitchell James Jensen, Emma Jane Kommers, Matthew Thomas Kommers, Lucila Sue Hoecker-Martinez, and Clara Jane Lowsley; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Chatham United Methodist Church, 104 W. Chestnut St., Chatham, with Rev. Miriam Snider officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chatham United Methodist Church, Attn: Youth Mission Fund, 104 W. Chestnut St., Chatham, IL 62629 or Illinois Presbyterian Home, Gift and Memorial Fund, 2005 W. Lawrence Ave., Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 1 to June 2, 2019