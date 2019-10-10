|
|
Jane March 1947 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Jane March, 72 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, at Hallmark Healthcare with her family at her bedside.
Jane was an Executive Assistant at the Illinois State Lottery and retired in 2002. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 with Rev. Gary Farthing at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Hettick Cemetery, Hettick, IL.
Jane is survived by her husband, Gary D. March of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Amanda March, Ph.D. of St. Petersburg, FL, step-daughter, Angela March (Richard) Facciotti of Clearwater, FL, brother, John (Jeannie) Mascher of Herrick, IL, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.HADSA.org.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019