Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane March
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane March


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane March Obituary
Jane March 1947 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Jane March, 72 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, at Hallmark Healthcare with her family at her bedside.
Jane was an Executive Assistant at the Illinois State Lottery and retired in 2002. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 with Rev. Gary Farthing at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Hettick Cemetery, Hettick, IL.
Jane is survived by her husband, Gary D. March of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Amanda March, Ph.D. of St. Petersburg, FL, step-daughter, Angela March (Richard) Facciotti of Clearwater, FL, brother, John (Jeannie) Mascher of Herrick, IL, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.HADSA.org.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now