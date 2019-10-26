|
|
Jane Marie Bachman 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jane Marie Bachman, 57, of Springfield, died at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jane was born on January 24, 1962, in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas and Patricia Haarmann Stuckey. She married James A. Bachman in Springfield on March 5, 1988.
She is a 1980 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and earned her Associates degree from Lincoln Land Community College. Jane retired in May 2018 as Chief Fiscal Officer with the Department of Insurance. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and Illini Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, James A. Bachman; mother, Patricia of Springfield; son, Kyle Bachman of Nashville, TN; daughter, Hannah (husband, Gregory) Marantz of Springfield; brothers, Greg (companion, Susan Cain) Stuckey and Todd (wife, Peggy) Stuckey both of Springfield; and two nieces, Adeline and Eleanor Stuckey of Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Illini Country Club, 1601 Illini Road, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation, 828 S. 2nd Street, 4th floor, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019