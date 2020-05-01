|
|
Jane McCann Keeney 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jane McCann Keeney, 87, passed away at St. John's Hospital on April 29, 2020, after contracting the COVID-19 virus.
She was born on July 9, 1932 in Springfield, IL to Rex Martin McCann and Lucille Shell McCann. She married George W. Keeney in Springfield on December 31, 1981.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Diane (Rod) Bergeron of Springfield and Debra (Alan) Wesch of Phoenix, AZ; two sons, David (Marietta) Fernandes of Champaign and Philip Fernandes of St. Louis, MO; two stepsons, Shawn (Fran) Keeney of Springfield and Terry (Sara Oney) Keeney of Bloomington, IN; and six grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Stephen Fernandes and Louis Michael Fernandes.
Jane graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and attended William Woods College. She was employed as a bookkeeper in law firms and accounting firms for 25 years, and continued to work part-time as a test center supervisor for many years after retirement.
She enjoyed cooking, reading and crossword puzzles. Her favorite hobby was making quilts for her children and grandchildren. She and George raised many golden retrievers over the years; the most recent being their beloved Annabelle.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Respecting the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or to the Central Illinois Foodbank, 1937 E. Cook St., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020