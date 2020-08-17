1/1
Janeen E. Lott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janeen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janeen E. Lott 1959 - 2020
Mt. Sterling, IL—Janeen E. Lott, 61, of Mt Sterling, IL formerly of Morton, IL passed away at 2:05 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Generations in Lincoln, IL.
Janeen was born on July 26, 1959 in Gainesville, FL to Charles and Marlene (Harvey) Marshall. She married David Lott on June 30, 2009 at Anna Marie Island, FL.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, David of Mt. Sterling, IL; one son, Justin (Carrie) Scott of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Lindsey (Corey) O'Donnell of Groveland, IL; ; one step-son, Clayton (Brittany) Lott of Springfield, IL; two step-daughters, Shannon (Jason) Moore of Frederick, CO and Erin (Aaron) Bailey of Peoria, AZ ; six grandchildren, Carson, Austen, Avery, Jackson, Marie and Maggie; two sisters, Charlene (Ken) Davis of Washington, IL and Tracey (Doug) Tomlinson of Kissimmee, FL; step-mother, Susan Oslund of Mackinaw, IL and mother-n-law, Connie Reed of Athens, IL.
Janeen enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and feeding the hummingbirds. She cherished being called Grams. She adored her grandchildren. She worked for DOT Transportation as a team driver with her husband for twelve years last working in May 2020.
A visitation celebrating Janeen's life will be from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin, IL. Cremation has been accorded.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Janeen's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where online condolences may be made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
We will all miss Janeen! Sending many thoughts and prayers for this family!
Gina Hampton-Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved