Janeen E. Lott 1959 - 2020
Mt. Sterling, IL—Janeen E. Lott, 61, of Mt Sterling, IL formerly of Morton, IL passed away at 2:05 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Generations in Lincoln, IL.
Janeen was born on July 26, 1959 in Gainesville, FL to Charles and Marlene (Harvey) Marshall. She married David Lott on June 30, 2009 at Anna Marie Island, FL.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, David of Mt. Sterling, IL; one son, Justin (Carrie) Scott of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Lindsey (Corey) O'Donnell of Groveland, IL; ; one step-son, Clayton (Brittany) Lott of Springfield, IL; two step-daughters, Shannon (Jason) Moore of Frederick, CO and Erin (Aaron) Bailey of Peoria, AZ ; six grandchildren, Carson, Austen, Avery, Jackson, Marie and Maggie; two sisters, Charlene (Ken) Davis of Washington, IL and Tracey (Doug) Tomlinson of Kissimmee, FL; step-mother, Susan Oslund of Mackinaw, IL and mother-n-law, Connie Reed of Athens, IL.
Janeen enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and feeding the hummingbirds. She cherished being called Grams. She adored her grandchildren. She worked for DOT Transportation as a team driver with her husband for twelve years last working in May 2020.
A visitation celebrating Janeen's life will be from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin, IL. Cremation has been accorded.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Janeen's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
where online condolences may be made.