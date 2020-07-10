Janet Baumhardt 1929 - 2020
Monticello, IL—Janet Baumhardt passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing
Home in Monticello, IL. She was 91 years old. Janet was born on April 9, 1929 to Charles P. and
Ethel (Hatchett) Weiser in Taylorville, IL. She was raised on the family farm with her four
siblings. She married Merl Welch on February 1, 1947, and they raised five children. She later
married Rudolph Baumhardt on April 28, 1988.
Janet spent her life taking care of family, friends, animals, and the nature around her. All who
knew Janet loved her for her kind heart, big smile, and the joy she brought. She will be dearly
missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Cheryl (David) Culbertson of Mt. Juliet, TN, Kathi (Steve) Schilling
of Monticello, IL, Brad Welch of Gilbert, AZ, David (Ayten) Welch of River Forest, IL, Michael
(Brenda) Welch of Louisburg, MO; her grandchildren Matthew (Colette) Culbertson, Nathan
(Landa) Culbertson, Jill (Aaron) Siegel, Sarah (Jeremy) Ross, Rachel (Ryan) Aupperle, Elizabeth
(Brent) Johnson, Alexander (Blanca) Welch, Blake (Brittany) Welch, Carly (Deon) Willis, Arianna
(Brian) Buckley, Jerusha Welch; and nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death
by her husbands, her parents, her three brothers, and sister.
There will be a private family ceremony in her remembrance at a later date. Memorials may be
made in Janet's name to the Halcyon Unit of the Piatt County Nursing Home or a charity of
choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
.