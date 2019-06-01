Janet Gene Gille 1943 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Janet Gene Gille, 75, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

She was born in Springfield, at St. John's Hospital, on September 8, 1943, to Angelo Luke and Emma Eileen Luke Henson.

Janet was raised by her maternal grandparents, Leo Page and Laura Jane Page Morrow and her step-grandfather, John A. Morrow.

She was a state worker for 38 years, retiring in 2001.

Janet was preceded in death by her grandparents; birth parents; and son, Michael Troy Luke Gille.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Edward Gille of Springfield; sister, Margaret Carol (Kent) Danner of Riverton; nieces, Jill (Dave) Harris and Lori Lynn (Robert) Cox, both of Springfield; and several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fred Prince officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 5200 S. 6th St. Frontage Rd. East, Springfield, IL 62703 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 2 to June 3, 2019