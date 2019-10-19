|
|
Janet L. Castleman 1938 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Janet L. Castleman, 80, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Country Lane Memory Care.
She was born December 2, 1938, to James E. and Arvena P. (Ellegood) Renfro. She married Norman Castleman in Springfield in 1959. She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Judy Poggi.
Janet retired from the State of Illinois. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed a good puzzle.
She is survived by her children, Norma (Todd) Caldwell, Karen (John) Primm and Ray Castleman; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Renfro, Terry Renfro, John Renfro, Frank Renfro and David Renfro; sister, Sharon Kay Ware; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Fred Prince officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019