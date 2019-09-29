Home

Janet L. George

Janet L. George 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Janet L. George, 58, of Springfield, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 12, 1961 in Springfield to James W. and Edna F. (Smith) Bowen. She married Dino L. George on May 22, 1993 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Schroeder of Wake Forest, NC; one son, Jasen Manuele of Springfield; four grandchildren, Devin, Ethan, Connor, and Grady; two sisters, Sheila Ricklefsen of Houston, TX and Pamela Bowen of Springfield; two brothers, James Bowen of Elkton, OH and Troy Bowen of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and many many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara Whitcomb; and father-in-law, Sonny George.
Janet was a resident of Springfield for all of her life where she worked for Prairie Heart Institute as a cardiovascular tech and was previously employed with St. John's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.
She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, reading, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. James Church in Riverton with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno and Reverend Jim Isaacson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Janet's family for medical expenses.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
