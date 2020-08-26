Janet MacGregor VonBehren 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Janet MacGregor VonBehren died Friday, August 22, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
She is survived by her husband, Louis VonBehren; son, Donald MacGregor (Donna); daughter, Kathryn Lowrey (John); and four grandchildren, Andrew, Maren, Ben, and Katie. She is stepmother to and survived by Dale VonBehren (Kathy) and Beth Sturm (Steven); four step-grandchildren; and one step-great-granddaughter.
Janet grew up in Webster Groves, MO, attended Grinnell College and matriculated from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1952, she married George MacGregor and they lived in Oklahoma City, Atlanta, GA and Coral Springs, FL before moving to Springfield, IL. While living in Florida, Janet ran for and was elected to the Broward County School Board and later was elected to be Republican State Committee Woman. She taught elementary school in Florida from 1989 to 1995. She was active in several groups serving as Chairman of the Nova Mental Health Board, Chairman of the Coral Springs Cultural Society, and Chairman of the committee to "Make the Best Better." She was also a member of the Early Childhood Development Association and the Broward County Community Services Council.
Her husband, George MacGregor, died in 2007. In 2012, she married Louis VonBehren. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL and enjoyed reading, art, gardening, baking and bridge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62701; the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; or the charity of your choice
.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com
to offer your condolences.