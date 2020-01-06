|
|
Janet R. Ruzic 1941 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Janet R. Ruzic, 78, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 10, 1941, to Pauline (Stull) and Ray W. Mogle, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Ruzic, Sr.; and brother, Dwayne Mogle.
Janet worked as a secretary for Springfield Fire Department until her retirement. She loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Julie L. Becker (fiancé, Mark Benson) and Jimmie Bartlett, Jr.; stepsons, Joseph (Vanessa) Ruzic, Ronald Ruzic, Jr. and Kevin (Andrea) Ruzic; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite (Bob) Brauer and Ray W. Mogle, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Janet's request, no services are planned.
Contributions may be made to or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020