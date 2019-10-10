Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet S. Sexton


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet S. Sexton Obituary
Janet S. Sexton 1951 - 2019
Moline, IL—Janet S. Sexton, 68, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at home.
Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline.
She was born April 18, 1951, in Springfield, to Gordon and Betty (Wolfe) Rhodes. She married William Sexton on February 22, 1997, in Springfield.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William; her son, Frederic (Sonja Sizemore) Smith; step-son, William (Susan) Sexton; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now