Janet S. Sexton 1951 - 2019
Moline, IL—Janet S. Sexton, 68, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at home.
Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline.
She was born April 18, 1951, in Springfield, to Gordon and Betty (Wolfe) Rhodes. She married William Sexton on February 22, 1997, in Springfield.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William; her son, Frederic (Sonja Sizemore) Smith; step-son, William (Susan) Sexton; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019