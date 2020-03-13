|
Janet Sue Asche 1943 - 2020
Kearney, NE—Janet Sue Asche, age 77, of Kearney, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Barone officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Quilters, or to the Peterson Senior Center. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Arrangements are under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020