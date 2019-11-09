|
|
Janet Sue Daugherty 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Janet Sue (Fleck) Daugherty, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born October 13, 1935, in Springfield, to the late Frank "Bud" Fleck and Cecilia (Stanks) Fleck. Janet married Harry "H" Daugherty on November 9, 1954, and they resided in Springfield.
Janet attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Feitshans High School. Mrs. Daugherty worked as a server, a hostess, and a state employee before retiring from Illinois Bell as a switchboard operator and in the transportation division. Janet enjoyed golf, gardening, traveling, wintering in Florida each year, interior decorating, and doting on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and her son, Marty.
Janet is survived by sons, Ron (Linda) of Springfield, Cary (Sheryl) of Rochester, and Kevin (Nancy) of Chatham; daughter-in-law, Janet of Senoia, GA; grandchildren: Sommer Lane of Athens, Krista Daugherty of Springfield, and Bud Daugherty of Springfield, Nick Daugherty of Springfield, Zack (Megan) Daugherty of Chicago, Michael Daugherty of Holly Ridge, NC, Bryan Daugherty of Charleston, SC, Theresa Daugherty of Senoia, GA, Sara (James) Gizzo of Glen Ellyn, and Josh (Maggie) Daugherty of Kildeer; great-grandchildren, Shana Morgan of Springfield, Emersen Lane of Athens, Cashton Daugherty of Morrisonville, Jackson Daugherty of Springfield, Tripp and Nash Gizzo of Glen Ellyn, Kendall, James, and Hudson Daugherty of Kildeer; sister, Doris Knight of Springfield, and brothers, Jim (Doris) and Gary (Barb) Fleck of Springfield.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker with Rev. Allen Kemme, officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or St. Joseph the Worker, 700 East Spruce Street, Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019