Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
Janette A. Harden


1938 - 2019
Janette A. Harden Obituary
Janette A. Harden 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Janette A Harden – Born on January 9, 1938-passed on September 29, 2019 at home.
Janette was a loving wife and mother of 3 son's. Jan retired from the IL Department of Transportation after 30 years of service. She enjoyed the slot machines, cooking, reading, gardening and walking her dog "Snickers".
Jan was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Father Jesse Songer "Golden Gloves Boxing recipient", Mother Edna Songer and husband Ronny Harden.
She is survived by her son's Don Harden (Johanna), Gary Harden and Daniel Harden (Janine); 8 grandchildren; Natalie Berkey (Kyle), Nicholas Harden, Merideth Harden, Samantha Cippola (Antonio), Sarah Harden, Jacob Harden, Brooke Kelzer (Lenie) and Talon Harden.
2 great grandchildren; Jack and Grant.
A Visitation will be held on October 9th at the Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th Springfield IL, 62702 from 5 pm-7-pm.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
