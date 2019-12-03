|
Janette Ellen Michels 1962 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Janette Ellen Michels, 56, of Auburn passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 4, 1962 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Kurt and Marilyn Park Sundberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Tom Underwood and nephew, Tyler Underwood.
She married Jim Michels on August 6, 1994.
She was retired from the State of Illinois.
Surviving are her husband, Jim; two daughters, Sydney Kahl and Erica Michels; one granddaughter, Ariana Schultz; two siblings, Karl (Jayne) Sundberg and Karin (Dave) Bourisaw; three nieces, Stephanie Sundberg, Traci (Rich) Pitchford and Timi Underwood; and one nephew, Cole (Liz) Campbell.
Visitation will be from 10am till time of services at 12 noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn with Rev. Martin Kaufmann officiating.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019