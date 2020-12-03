1/1
Janice D. Guyot
1948 - 2020
Nokomis, IL—Janice D. Guyot, 91, of Nokomis passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Life's Journey-Taylorville, Illinois. The daughter of Emil William and Cora Elizabeth (Barnstable) Schneider she was born January 27, 1929 in Greenwood Township, Christian County, Illinois.
She married James "Beaver" Guyot September 19, 1948 in Nokomis. He preceded her in death March 5, 2009. Janice is survived by daughter JoAnn (Louis) Stauder of Nokomis, granddaughters Megan (Jeremy) Mehochko of Nokomis, Lindsay (Alan) Howard of Rochester, great grandchildren Presley and Mackenzie Mehochko and Blakely and Owen Howard.
Janice was a member of the United Methodist Church of Nokomis, Janice & Beaver built and ran the Dog & Suds drive in restaurant in Nokomis, later she owned & operated Jay Dee's Variety Store in Nokomis until she retired.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 5, at 11:00 am in Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis with burial in Nokomis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am.
CDC protocol shall be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time. SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home
200 East State Street
Nokomis, IL 62075
(217) 563-2313
