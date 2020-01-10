Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Dee White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Dee White Obituary
Janice Dee White 1961 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Janice Dee White, 58 of Auburn passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 15, 1961 in Alton, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Hobbs Lankford.
She married Terry White on July 3, 1981 in Jacksonville.
Janice worked for VMO at the Secretary of State for 36 years. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly.
Surviving are her husband, Terry; two sons, Randy (Shannon) White of Loami and Zachary (Hope) White of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Logan, Nathan, Karley, Taylor, and Brinley; twin brother, James Lankford of Grigsville; sister, Diana (Randy) Pence of Murrayville; four half siblings; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Services will be at 10am, Wednesday at the funeral home with Glen Gobel officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Auburn Emergency Squad.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -