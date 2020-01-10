|
Janice Dee White 1961 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Janice Dee White, 58 of Auburn passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 15, 1961 in Alton, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Hobbs Lankford.
She married Terry White on July 3, 1981 in Jacksonville.
Janice worked for VMO at the Secretary of State for 36 years. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly.
Surviving are her husband, Terry; two sons, Randy (Shannon) White of Loami and Zachary (Hope) White of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Logan, Nathan, Karley, Taylor, and Brinley; twin brother, James Lankford of Grigsville; sister, Diana (Randy) Pence of Murrayville; four half siblings; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 7pm, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Services will be at 10am, Wednesday at the funeral home with Glen Gobel officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Auburn Emergency Squad.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020