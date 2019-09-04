|
|
Janice E. Larson, nee Yonker 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Janice E. Larson, nee Yonker, 80, of Springfield, IL, born November 30, 1938 in Bradford, PA, passed away, Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Larson; her parents, James and Norma, nee Moore, Yonker; and a sister, Eva Huey.
Surviving are her children, Rick (Diana) Larson, of Greenville, SC, Leanne Baldini, of Belleville, IL, Laurie (RG) Gillis, of Springfield, IL, Jeff (Dana) Larson, of Evansville, IN, and Jim Larson, O'Fallon, IL; her eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; her two sisters; a brother; and many other relatives.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhalagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019