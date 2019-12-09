|
|
Janice Hart 1938 - 2019
Streator, IL—STREATOR - Janice W. Hart, 81, of Streator, died at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019), surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Janice Hart will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Park Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Vermillion St., Streator.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Caleb Suydam will officiate. Following the service, burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Janice was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Streator, the daughter of Donald R. and Beryl McClure Williams. She married Bruce F. Hart on Aug. 14, 1960, at Park Presbyterian Church. He died April 14, 2014, in Streator.
She is survived by their three children, Leslie H. (Van) Friederich, Goodfield; Todd W. (Shannon) Hart, Springfield; Allan B. (Kim) Hart, Morton; grandchildren, Tristan Friederich, Luka Friederich, Steven Hart, Jennifer Hart, Justin Hart and Allayna Hart. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her father, Donald (1958); her mother, Beryl (1976); her sister, Sally (1999); and her brother, Allan (1958).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Restoration Fund, Park Presbyterian Church, Streator Public Library or Streatorland Historical Society.
A detailed obituary is available and condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019