Janice McLeod 1956 - 2019
Taylorville, IL—Janice Mae Marr-Johnson-McLeod, 63 of Taylorville, died at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Mrs. McLeod was born on July 3, 1956 in Springfield, one of 11 children of Clayton and Grace (Parker) Marr. She married William "Tom" McLeod on April 11, 1985 in Springfield, and together they enjoyed over 34 years together. Mrs. McLeod enjoyed her animals, feeding the neighborhood cats, and indulging in home shopping networks. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them. Her presence will be dearly missed.
Along with her husband, Tom, Mrs. McLeod is survived by her children: Terri Johnson of Kincaid, Jack Johnson of Springfield, Brandon McLeod of Taylorville, Bronson McLeod of Texas; step-daughter: Colleen McLeod-Ahrendt of Taylorville, step-son: Jeremy McLeod of West Virginia; 6 grandchildren: Tristan Joaquin Phoenix Hernandez-Johnson, Odin Michael McLeod, Taylor Ahrendt, Kayden Ahrendt, Alexis McLeod & Conner McLeod; Siblings: Ray (Bonnie) Carter of Pawnee, Laverne Huffman of Madison, Mississippi, Velma Cooley of Jacksonville, Jean (Jim) Wiegand of Springfield, Nettie Harmon of Springfield, Brenda (Jim) Carter-Beckman of Jacksonville, Clayton Jr. (Lora) Marr of Auburn, Sandra (Steven) Franklin of Taylorville, Shelia Swick of Auburn, Regina Flowers of Springfield; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Janice, or condolences to her family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
