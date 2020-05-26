The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
Janine Oxencis


1967 - 2020
Janine Oxencis Obituary
Janine Oxencis 1967 - 2020
Rochester , IL—Janine Oxencis, 52, of Rochester, formerly of Chatham, passed away at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the building.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
