Janine Oxencis 1967 - 2020
Rochester , IL—Janine Oxencis, 52, of Rochester, formerly of Chatham, passed away at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the building.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020