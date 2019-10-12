The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Janis Martin


1947 - 2019
Janis Martin 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Janis Martin, 72, of Springfield, died at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Janis was born on February 17, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Gilbert and Alice (Heiden) Oldenburg. She married James F. Martin, Sr. on January 15, 1966 in Springfield; he preceded her in death on June 2, 1979. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Janis is survived by her children, Maria (boyfriend, Lee Flowers) Martin of Springfield, James F. (Kristina) Martin, Jr. of Bloomington, Brenda (Mike) Clark of Anderson, MO, and Rhonda (Joseph) Dyer of Springfield; sisters, Linda Wesbrook of The Woodlands, TX, and Lori (Skip) Cain of San Bernardino, CA; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation to be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. led by her son, James.
Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
