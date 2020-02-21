|
Jared A. Larrea 1989 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jared A. Larrea, 30, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 30, 1989 in Bellevue, Washington to Jaime and Madonna (James) Larrea.
Jared is survived by his parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jared is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Betty James, and Edison and Lucia Larrea.
Jared was a resident of Springfield all of his life. He worked at U-Haul on Stevenson Drive as a Customer Service Representative. He was a graduate of Lanphier High School.
Jared loved his music, going to concerts and spending time with his friends. He always lent a helping hand and shared his heart with many people.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Brett Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope, 2401 Memphis Dr. Springfield, IL 62702
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020