Springfield, IL—Jay Aaron Veach, 33, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born January 7, 1987 to Jay T. Veach and Debra (Canfield) Veach. Jay was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
He was employed by Green Mazda and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Jay was an avid pit bull lover and enjoyed cooking, playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Debra Veach; twin sister, Jenna Veach (husband, Anthony Bucci), brothers; Jesse Veach and Joshua (wife, Kim) Veach, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held and burial will be at Oak Ridge.
A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to In Memory of Jay Veach GoFundMe account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jay-veach?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020
