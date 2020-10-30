Jay C. Gobble 1944 - 2020

Eureka, MO—Jay C. Gobble 75, Eureka, Mo died April 5 at his home from cancer.

He graduated from Lanphier High and St.Louis College of Pharmacy. He was a Pharmacist for National Grocery 9th and North Grand until becoming Pharmacy Supervisor. He became a Vice President for Furr's Supermarkets Albuquerque, NM from 1992-1997. He joined Valu Merchandisers Kansas City, MO as a Senior Vice President until retiring in 2010.

Born in Springfield May 31,1944 to Harriett (Stremstefer) and Raymond Gobble. Survived by wife Nancy (Ramsey), son Jay (Libby), daughter Diana (Marty) Guise, grandchildren Alexandra (Robert) Arbuco, Elisabeth, Abigaile, Drake and Sydney Goble, Andrew and Katherine Guise.

Preceded in death by parents and brother Raymond (Kathy)Gobble. Survived by sister Diane Paulauskis, brother Michael (Sandy) Gobble, several nephews and nieces.

A private graveside service was held April 9 at Bethel Cemetery, Wildwood, MO.



