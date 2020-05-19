|
|
Jay Elliott Bell 1955 - 2020
Springfield, IL—J. Elliott Bell, 64 , of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his Residence in Springfield.
Elliot was born on July 28, 1955, the son of Mary Jane (Brittin) in and James Marshall Bell. He married Velma McLaurin on July 4, 2018
Elliott was an avid sports fan, especially MLB and NBA. He enjoyed living in Chicago for a long time and had a seat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He was also a benefactor of the Mayo Clinic, donated the Bell Baseball Field in Rochester, owned several farms in the area, and was President of the Rochester State bank and made several contributions to the Rochester Community. Elliott graduated from Lake Forrest Academy, and University of Illinois, Springfield, with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, which formed his love of investments.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Velma McLaurin-Bell and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5-7 at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester.
Private graveside services will be held on Thursday at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, or Rochester Educational Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020