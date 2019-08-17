Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Jay W. Miller


1927 - 2019
Jay W. Miller Obituary
Jay W. Miller 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jay W. Miller, 92, of Springfield died at 12:25 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 30, 1927 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Walter and (Alice Nancy Hartle) Miller. He married Sue Ann Ramaciotti on October 10, 1953 and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2010.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Miller of Round Lake, IL; two sons, Michael (Tom Merkle) Miller of Evanston, IL and Tom Miller of Atlanta, GA. Jay graduated from the University of Maryland in 1952 after an honorable discharge from active duty with the US Navy during World War II. He went on to work for the Bureau of Public Roads in 1951, which later became the Federal Highway Administration. Jay retired from there and later, the Illinois Department of Transportation in 2002.
Memorial contributions may be made to the APL, Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
