Jay Wavering 1951 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jay Wavering, 67, of Springfield, died at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Jay was born August 23, 1951, in Springfield, the son of James Joseph and Doris Ellen Monckton Wavering.

He graduated from Griffin High School, class of 1969, and earned a bachelor's in sociology from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1973. He also studied accounting at Chicago City-Wide College from 1982-1984.

Jay most recently worked as a purchasing director with the City of Springfield. He retired from the State of Illinois as the bureau manager for Central Management Services. Prior to that, he was employed by the Department of Public Aid and established the Bureau of Collections. Jay served on many committees for the Illinois Special Olympics. He also served on the board of directors for the Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jay was a member of Springfield Milers BMW Motorcycle Club and loved riding his motorcycles and traveling. He was always there to lend a hand to help his family and friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion, Paula Stickel of Springfield; siblings, Dan (Tiffany) Wavering, Deborah Wavering, both of Springfield, Kathy (Kevin) Shrake of Chatham, Gary (Michelle) Wavering of Upland, CA, Jim G. Wavering and Mary Jo (Steven) Hall, both of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Illinois, Area 17, 900 Christopher Lane, Suite 7, Springfield, IL 62712.

The family of Jay Wavering is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019